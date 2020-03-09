Insider Selling: Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Insider Sells 9,058 Shares of Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) insider L. Chance Allred sold 9,058 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $99,638.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:VSLR traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.41. 1,911,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,091. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of -0.14. Vivint Solar Inc has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSLR shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

