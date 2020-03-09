Insights Network Price Reaches $0.0164 on Top Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Insights Network token can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. Insights Network has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $46,525.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

