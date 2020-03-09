Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,732 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.58% of Insperity worth $20,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $432,350 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.02. 21,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,275. Insperity Inc has a 1-year low of $62.25 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

