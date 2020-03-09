Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,424,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTEC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Intec Pharma by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intec Pharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. 16.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intec Pharma stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Intec Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

