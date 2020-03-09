Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,158 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.