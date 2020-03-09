Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

ITP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

ITP traded down C$1.80 on Monday, reaching C$12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 230,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,502. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.73. The company has a market capitalization of $824.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Tocci sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$287,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,090,280.79.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

