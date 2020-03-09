Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Invacare (NYSE:IVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 151.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Invacare alerts:

IVC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.76. 3,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invacare has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $254.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 591.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the third quarter valued at $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.