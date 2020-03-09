Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,476 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,079,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 273,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 594,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 585,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 476,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJL traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,453. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.