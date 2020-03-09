Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lowered by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $24,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $102.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.