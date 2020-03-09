Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stock Position Lifted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 335.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 1.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $24,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT stock opened at $181.43 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $159.64 and a 12 month high of $212.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.46.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.