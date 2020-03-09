InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) CEO Michael Mauer Sells 1,679 Shares

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) CEO Michael Mauer sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $11,232.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,288.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Mauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Michael Mauer sold 5,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $39,729.00.

ICMB traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.59. 47,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.13.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the period. 43.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

