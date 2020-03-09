InvestFeed Achieves Market Cap of $52,370.00 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One InvestFeed token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Mercatox. InvestFeed has a market cap of $52,370.00 and $11.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

InvestFeed’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed. InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

InvestFeed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Gatecoin, YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

