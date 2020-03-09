Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 9th (ACH, ACRS, APY, AROC, BCOM, BEST, BRY, BZUN, CACC, CATO)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 9th:

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

