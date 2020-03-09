Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 9th (HELE, LITB, MBCN, MNK, NERV, PFMT, RLGY, SFST, SNSS, SPWH)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 9th:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

