Investors Buy Large Volume of Matador Resources Call Options (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 32,398 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,911% compared to the typical volume of 1,076 call options.

NYSE MTDR traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,629,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 25,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,225 shares of company stock valued at $537,025. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after acquiring an additional 880,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,290,000 after acquiring an additional 639,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $6,797,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $5,689,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $3,856,000.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

