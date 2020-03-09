Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 72,467 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,551% compared to the typical volume of 1,985 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWA traded down $2.34 on Monday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,872,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,578. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.