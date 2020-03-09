Investors Purchase High Volume of Saia Put Options (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 4,261 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,880% compared to the average daily volume of 143 put options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Get Saia alerts:

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Saia by 59.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Saia by 31.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 44.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA stock traded down $9.64 on Monday, hitting $69.62. 689,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,919. Saia has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.