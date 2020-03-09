ION 24-Hour Volume Hits $146.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. In the last week, ION has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. ION has a market cap of $436,312.00 and approximately $146.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,277,324 coins and its circulating supply is 12,377,324 coins. ION’s official message board is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

