Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

IO stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 4.14. Ion Geophysical has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,203.27% and a negative net margin of 27.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ion Geophysical news, CEO Christopher Theron Usher bought 11,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 315,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 62,163 shares of company stock worth $235,301. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 66,098 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

