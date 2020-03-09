iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Avalon Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,416,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,775,000 after purchasing an additional 340,438 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 597,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,193,000 after purchasing an additional 278,070 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,095,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,857,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $120.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.43 and a 1-year high of $121.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.