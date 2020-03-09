iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Increased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $20,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,773,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 799.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $85.89 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $82.20 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.93.

