iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG traded down $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.20. 557,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,747,082. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.