iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $23.18 on Monday, hitting $275.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,183,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,474. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

