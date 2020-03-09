iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after purchasing an additional 667,106 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.08. The stock had a trading volume of 86,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,379. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.30. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $110.29.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.