iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $19,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matson Money. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,443 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,514,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,721,000 after acquiring an additional 410,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,413,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.24. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,604. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41.

