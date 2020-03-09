iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 738.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,193 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,367,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 7,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,720,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,227,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,341,203. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

