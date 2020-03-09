iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:EZU)

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,037 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,299% compared to the typical daily volume of 210 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

EZU traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.64. 6,654,439 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

