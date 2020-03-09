iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000. Torray LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 725,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,083,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,540,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,077,000 after buying an additional 845,674 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $120.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $117.10 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

