iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Increased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $23,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $9.77 on Monday, hitting $134.63. The stock had a trading volume of 74,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,335,938. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.99 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average of $158.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

