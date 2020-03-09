iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,076 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.87 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average of $110.55.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.