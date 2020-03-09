iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,566 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $24,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,530,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,500,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 42,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $122.54 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.06 and a 1 year high of $123.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.07.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.