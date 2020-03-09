iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock traded down $16.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.85. 493,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,935. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $261.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.57.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

