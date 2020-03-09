J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,919 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of J2 Global worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 24.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 139.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.24. 56,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. J2 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.85.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

