James S. Andrasick Sells 1,248 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,165. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

