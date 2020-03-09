JD Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $1,132.00 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $1,132.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JD Coin has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0927 or 0.00001018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,518,273 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us.

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

