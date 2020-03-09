JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.21 Billion

Brokerages forecast that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will post $19.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.25 billion. JD.Com reported sales of $18.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year sales of $94.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.77 billion to $98.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $115.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.83 billion to $119.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on JD.Com from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $390,517,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth $152,911,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 325.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,175,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,106 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.61. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

