Jeereddi Investments LP Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,874,000. Micron Technology comprises about 8.5% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $51.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

