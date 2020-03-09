Jeereddi Investments LP Takes $3.09 Million Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. Blackstone Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,322,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $54.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Argus raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

