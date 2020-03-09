Jeereddi Investments LP Takes Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. FleetCor Technologies accounts for about 3.2% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,129,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT opened at $249.16 on Monday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.74 and its 200 day moving average is $297.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Cowen began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.90.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

