Jeereddi Investments LP Takes Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 161,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,000. KKR & Co Inc makes up 4.1% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

