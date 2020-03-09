Jeereddi Investments LP Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000. Mastercard makes up about 3.2% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $287.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.93 and its 200-day moving average is $293.00. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $292.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

