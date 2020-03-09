Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of H & R Block in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & R Block’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $19.79 on Monday. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 181.10%. The firm had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter worth $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter worth $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 48.37%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.