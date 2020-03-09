Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Airbus SE’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Morris now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbus’ FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.93 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EADSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EADSY opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Airbus has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

