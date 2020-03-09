Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sea Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SEA in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong anticipates that the Internet company based in Singapore will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SEA from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

SEA stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.28. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SEA by 760.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,799 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 137,699 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in SEA by 183.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SEA by 11.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,120 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

