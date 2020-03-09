Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Shares of URBN opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,953,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,032,000 after purchasing an additional 283,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,727,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,099,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 290,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

