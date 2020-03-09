Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kroger in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.26.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $32.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,781,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,628,000 after acquiring an additional 524,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $243,211,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

