Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Straumann in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $26.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $26.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2022 earnings at $36.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $41.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

OTCMKTS:SAUHF opened at $1,001.05 on Monday. Straumann has a 1-year low of $775.85 and a 1-year high of $1,055.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $997.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $913.22.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

