Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DNB Markets lowered shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $4.83 on Monday. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -241.38 and a beta of 1.15.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

