Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Donaldson in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 470.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 99,340 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

