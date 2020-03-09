Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TKYMY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

TKYMY opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.24. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.30.

About TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

